Safer Classrooms Workgroup plans for K-12 COVID dashboard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Safer Classrooms Workgroup met virtually Wednesday to discuss the latest COVID mitigation efforts in schools.

The statewide school testing effort reported more than 12,000 COVID tests were performed over the last week with just over 500 tests coming back positive.

However, they say only 115 districts reported results.

The group plans to launch a dashboard with specific information on case numbers and vaccination rates in K-12 schools to help guide policy-making.

“We are really, really hoping this puts more data in hands of local public health officials and local school district officials make informed decisions about what’s going on.”

The group plans to launch the dashboard by the end of the week.

