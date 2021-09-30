Ruling on photos found on former Seaman coach’s phone set for December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Federal Judge will decide if pictures found on a former USD #345 staff member’s cell phone can be used as evidence in his upcoming child pornography trial.

Last September, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Jeff Pierce, 40, of Topeka was charged with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Pierce is a former Assistant Basketball Coach at Seaman High School.

In a hearing that lasted 6 hours, 45 minutes Wednesday, six prosecution witnesses from the FBI, Kansas City Police Department and Topeka Police Department testified.

Pierce’s defense team called a digital forensics examiner and Pierce’s wife, Keelin.

The major issue in the case is how the pictures were found on Pierce’s cell phone.

Pierce’s defense is asking any evidence obtained from his cell phone should not be allowed in the trial, because it was obtained illegally after he was forced to give detectives his passcode.

Prosecutors have argued investigators could have gained access to Pierce’s phone even if he hadn’t given the passcode.

U.S. District Court Judge Toby Crouse has set a status conference December 8, 2021, and a decision on the motion to suppress evidence on December 31, 2021.

McAllister said the production crimes are alleged to have happened March 10 and March 14 of 2020. He said the possession crime is alleged to have happened on Sept. 2, 2020.

If convicted, Pierce could face no less than 15 years and no more than 30 years in federal prison on each production count and up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the possession count.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.