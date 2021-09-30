Advertisement

Ruling on photos found on former Seaman coach’s phone set for December

Pierce facing three child pornography charges
Jeff Pierce has been accused of possessing child pornography.
Jeff Pierce has been accused of possessing child pornography.(Seaman High School)
By Jon Janes and Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Federal Judge will decide if pictures found on a former USD #345 staff member’s cell phone can be used as evidence in his upcoming child pornography trial.

Last September, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Jeff Pierce, 40, of Topeka was charged with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Pierce is a former Assistant Basketball Coach at Seaman High School.

In a hearing that lasted 6 hours, 45 minutes Wednesday, six prosecution witnesses from the FBI, Kansas City Police Department and Topeka Police Department testified.

Pierce’s defense team called a digital forensics examiner and Pierce’s wife, Keelin.

The major issue in the case is how the pictures were found on Pierce’s cell phone.

Pierce’s defense is asking any evidence obtained from his cell phone should not be allowed in the trial, because it was obtained illegally after he was forced to give detectives his passcode.

Prosecutors have argued investigators could have gained access to Pierce’s phone even if he hadn’t given the passcode.

U.S. District Court Judge Toby Crouse has set a status conference December 8, 2021, and a decision on the motion to suppress evidence on December 31, 2021.

McAllister said the production crimes are alleged to have happened March 10 and March 14 of 2020. He said the possession crime is alleged to have happened on Sept. 2, 2020.

If convicted, Pierce could face no less than 15 years and no more than 30 years in federal prison on each production count and up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the possession count.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapon found inside Washburn Rural High student’s backpack
(Left) Chris Fisher and his father Chris Sr. in a photo taken in April 2017, (right) the truck...
13′s Chris Fisher shares about father’s fatal accident in traffic safety blog
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Michael Baker
Local veteran firefighter contracts COVID-19 in line of duty, dies from complications
Officers work a single-car accident in which they say one person was ejected from the vehicle...
One person seriously injured in Osage Co. rollover

Latest News

An event scheduled for Thursday evening in North Topeka will beneift a local business owner in...
Benefit event set for Thursday evening for Steve Stutzman at Redbud Park
Shawnee Co. index score holds stead in latest COVID-19 report
Shawnee Co. index score holds stead in latest COVID-19 report
Family Service and Guidance Center receive $4 million grant
Family Service and Guidance Center receive $4 million grant
FILE
Kansas delegation supports “most significant wildlife conservation bill” in nearly 50 years