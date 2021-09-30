Retired Kansas firefighter, founder of local ‘pink firetruck’ chapter dies of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community is mourning the death of retired Sedgwick County firefighter Richard Janne. Janne died Wednesday of COVID-19. He was 65.

Janne’s battle was supported by a GoFundMe, which mentioned last week that he had been hospitalized with double pneumonia and placed on a CPAP machine to control his oxygen levels.

“Richard is not one to ask for help, because he is usually the one providing it! I know he has helped many of you over the years, he has helped countless individuals, communities and served Sedgwick County proudly,” said the GoFundMe page, organized by Donnie Bean Jr. “It’s our turn to help Richard Janne!”

Janne and his late wife Nikki started Pink Heals Wichita chapter in 2010 to raise money and awareness for women with cancer. The GoFundMe page was organized to support Janne’s wife, Gaye, and had raised more than $3,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

For the last five years, Janne’s friends, Stacy and Bobby Patterson hosted fundraisers for Janne’s mission with Pink Heals Wichita chapter, which Janne formed after Nikki was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Richard bought a fire truck and painted it pink,” Stacy Patterson said.

She said Janne named the truck, Nikki, after his late wife.

Since 2010, Janne used the pink fire truck to support women with all forms of cancer and to raise awareness. He was prominent throughout the community.

“He had such an infectious smile and he attractd young kids because he was such a giant kid. Everybody loved him,” Stacy Patterson said.

Before Janne’s color was pink, it was red, spending more than 33 years with the Sedgwick County Fire District. After his retirement, Janne was a frequent guest at the stations.

“Moving on without him wasn’t even on our radar screen until [Wednesday]. We knew he’d been sick. We knew he had been battling but we thought he was getting better,” Sedgwick County Fire District Deputy Fire Chief Carl Cox said.

Cox said he learned from Janne along with many others in the county fire department.

“He was kind of our fire department historian. We would have him talk to our recruit classes when they hired on,” Cox said.

In Janne’s absence, friends say his legacy lives on as they work to complete his mission.

“We will not stop. We started this with him and we will continue it for him,” Stacy Patterson said.

We are sorry to have to announce that Richard Janne went peacefully to his Heavenly home today, Wednesday, September 29,... Posted by Wayne Janne on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.