RCPD: Suspect took $700 inflatable pool and bounce house

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating the burglary of an inflatable pool and bounce house in Manhattan.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 2400 block of Buttonwood Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

A 60-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect took an inflatable pool and bounce house.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

