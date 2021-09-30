Advertisement

RCPD: Suspect took $700 inflatable pool and bounce house

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating the burglary of an inflatable pool and bounce house in Manhattan.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 2400 block of Buttonwood Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

A 60-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect took an inflatable pool and bounce house.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

