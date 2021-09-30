RCPD expanding National Night Out in MHK on Oct. 6th

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - National Night Out is back in person in Manhattan’s City Park and more agencies have been added to expand this year’s event.

The National Night Out event will be held on Tuesday, October 6th near the Wefald Pavilion in Manhattan’s City Park.

In previous years, Riley County Police Department has partnered with Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS.

This year, Riley County Emergency Management, Riley County Fire Department, and the Kansas State Police Department have been invited to join them.

Each agency will bring emergency vehicles and equipment to showcase for the community to ask questions and learn more about the departments and the emergency equipment they use.

“This is really an opportunity for people to come see some of our specialty teams, our vehicles, interact with officers and other first responders and really just to get to know us a little better and to build those relationships that we already have in the community.” Riley County Police Department Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote says.

Community members can get supper for free from the Riley County Police Department food trailer at the National Night Out event from 5 to 7 PM.

