Advertisement

RCPD expanding National Night Out in MHK on Oct. 6th

By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - National Night Out is back in person in Manhattan’s City Park and more agencies have been added to expand this year’s event.

The National Night Out event will be held on Tuesday, October 6th near the Wefald Pavilion in Manhattan’s City Park.

In previous years, Riley County Police Department has partnered with Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS.

This year, Riley County Emergency Management, Riley County Fire Department, and the Kansas State Police Department have been invited to join them.

Each agency will bring emergency vehicles and equipment to showcase for the community to ask questions and learn more about the departments and the emergency equipment they use.

“This is really an opportunity for people to come see some of our specialty teams, our vehicles, interact with officers and other first responders and really just to get to know us a little better and to build those relationships that we already have in the community.” Riley County Police Department Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote says.

Community members can get supper for free from the Riley County Police Department food trailer at the National Night Out event from 5 to 7 PM.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapon found inside Washburn Rural High student’s backpack
Michael Baker
Local veteran firefighter contracts COVID-19 in line of duty, dies from complications
(Left) Chris Fisher and his father Chris Sr. in a photo taken in April 2017, (right) the truck...
13′s Chris Fisher shares about father’s fatal accident in traffic safety blog
A Silver Alert has been issued early Thursday for Richard Short, an 82-year-old man with...
Topeka man with dementia found safe, Silver Alert canceled
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

Three generations of healthcare professionals from a single family work at Stormont Vail Health.
Family of healthcare workers consider themselves “Stormont Vail strong”
Jeffery Meade, 37, of Melvern, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail...
Following lengthy investigation, Melvern man arrested for distribution of meth
Live at Five
2021 National Night Out in Manhattan preview