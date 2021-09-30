Advertisement

‘Prize Patrol’ surprises Auburn-Washburn teachers with classroom grants

Auburn-Washburn teachers are surprised with grants during the district's Prize Patrol
Auburn-Washburn teachers are surprised with grants during the district's Prize Patrol(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s that time of year again - when Auburn-Washburn teachers get their biggest surprise of the year.

The Auburn-Washburn Prize Patrol made the rounds Thursday, surprising teachers with grants between $300-$3,000. The money, raised from the community through the Auburn-Washburn Foundation, allows teachers to enhance their classes.

“It’s all about kids, and because of our generous community, they’re able to do some things that they may not have been able to do otherwise,” USD 437 Supt. Dr. Scott McWilliams said. “It’s a lot of fun today.”

This is the 19th consecutive year for the Prize Patrol. Over 50 teachers across the district were given $33,000 in grants.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapon found inside Washburn Rural High student’s backpack
Michael Baker
Local veteran firefighter contracts COVID-19 in line of duty, dies from complications
(Left) Chris Fisher and his father Chris Sr. in a photo taken in April 2017, (right) the truck...
13′s Chris Fisher shares about father’s fatal accident in traffic safety blog
A Silver Alert has been issued early Thursday for Richard Short, an 82-year-old man with...
Topeka man with dementia found safe, Silver Alert canceled
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

Three generations of healthcare professionals from a single family work at Stormont Vail Health.
Family of healthcare workers consider themselves “Stormont Vail strong”
Jeffery Meade, 37, of Melvern, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail...
Following lengthy investigation, Melvern man arrested for distribution of meth
2021 National Night Out in Manhattan, KS
RCPD expanding National Night Out in MHK on Oct. 6th
Live at Five
2021 National Night Out in Manhattan preview