‘Prize Patrol’ surprises Auburn-Washburn teachers with classroom grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s that time of year again - when Auburn-Washburn teachers get their biggest surprise of the year.

The Auburn-Washburn Prize Patrol made the rounds Thursday, surprising teachers with grants between $300-$3,000. The money, raised from the community through the Auburn-Washburn Foundation, allows teachers to enhance their classes.

“It’s all about kids, and because of our generous community, they’re able to do some things that they may not have been able to do otherwise,” USD 437 Supt. Dr. Scott McWilliams said. “It’s a lot of fun today.”

This is the 19th consecutive year for the Prize Patrol. Over 50 teachers across the district were given $33,000 in grants.

