Silver Alert issued for missing man in southeast Topeka

A Silver Alert has been issued early Thursday for Richard Short, an 82-year-old man with...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man with dementia who went missing from his home early Thursday in southeast Topeka.

The man, identified as Richard Short, 82, walked away from his home near S.E. 42nd and Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police Lt. Matt Danielson said.

Short is described as a white man wearing a light-colored T-shirt, shorts and socks.

Officers were looking for Short as of 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on Short’s whereabouts may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007.

