As pandemic persists K-State sees lower enrollment numbers, KU welcomes more new students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect aspects of student life, Kansas State University sees lower student enrollment while the University of Kansas sees a jump.

The University of Kansas says first-time freshmen and transfer students have had a large impact on the school’s enrollment increases according to annual data released on Thursday by the Kansas Board of Regents. Meanwhile, at Kansas State University, enrollment has declined, but graduation rates have hit record highs.

KU said enrollment increased by 66 students, bringing its total enrollment to 27,685 across all of its campuses. The uptick can be attributed to a 7.6% jump in first-time freshmen and an 11.6% increase in transfer students. There were also gains in new international students and a strong overall retention rate.

KU said 2021′s freshman class of 4,119 is just six students shy of the 2019 pre-COVID-19 pandemic class size. These freshmen registered a record-high 3.66 average high school GPA.

Additionally, KU said 2021′s freshman cohort is the most diverse in school history based on minority student headcount (1,031) and the second-most diverse in terms of percentage of classes composed of minority students (25%). The record-setting minority headcount represents a 5.3% increase from 2020 and was spurred by increases in African American and Hispanic population students.

According to KU, this is the sixth year in the past eight that its enrollment has increased from the previous year.

“We are pleased to have held steady on enrollment this year and to have seen growth in key areas such as first-time freshman and transfer students,” said Chancellor Douglas A. Girod. “This year’s data indicate we have weathered the worst part of the pandemic, which speaks volumes of the work our faculty and staff have done to recruit, educate and support students during such an uncertain time. More broadly, this year’s enrollment provides further evidence that students value the personal and career benefits associated with attending an international public research institution like KU.”

“That said, we must remain steadfast in our efforts to recruit and retain top students and create a university they want to attend,” he continued. “The reality is, even before the pandemic, we were facing the national context of declining college enrollment, along with flat or declining population here in the Midwest. These challenges haven’t gone away, which is why the work we are doing to improve KU through initiatives such as the Jayhawks Rising strategic planning process is so important.”

KU said enrollment at the Lawrence and Edwards campuses, which are counted together, is down by six students to 23,958, while enrollment for Edwards alone is up by 58 students and enrollment at the KU Medical Center is up by 72 students. It said transfer students at both the Lawrence and Edwards campuses increased by 109 students.

According to KU, the one-year retention rate for the fall 2020 cohort is 84.8%, which is the third-highest on record. The two-year retention rate for the fall 2019 cohort is 78.3%, which is the highest ever. Lastly, it said 53.5% of the fall 2017 cohort graduated in four hears, the highest on record, while 64.9% of the fall 2016 cohort graduated in five years, the highest on record, and 66% of the fall 2015 cohort graduated in six years, the second-highest on record.

KU said minority students make up 24.1% of its population, which is the highest ever. It also said there are 1,584 veterans, active duty and military-connected students for fall 2021. International enrollment on both the Lawrence and Edwards campuses is up by 52 students due to successes in the University’s international enrollment management efforts.

Meanwhile, K-State said while overall enrollment is down 3%, recruitment of new freshmen and transfers has stabilized following several years of smaller classes. It said total student enrollment is 20,229 for all of its campuses. New student enrollment dipped 1% from 2020. However, it said new transfer student enrollment is up to 4,134 students, while online enrollment rose to 2,837 students.

K-State said it continues to lead all Regents institutions’ student success indicators. It said its student retention rate is at 86%, tied for the record, while its six-year graduation rate is 68.4%, which is a record high and well above the 63.9% national average. It said larger graduating classes have led to an overall decrease in enrollment as smaller incoming classes in previous years work their way through the system.

“At K-State, our faculty and staff are committed to providing the direction and support necessary for students to succeed,” said Karen Goos, vice provost for enrollment management. “We have built a culture of care and have worked to ensure we prepare graduates of the university — they are not just an enrollment number.”

“Efforts to streamline tuition and revamp our scholarship programs to address affordability are gaining traction,” Goos continued. “Last year, we had record numbers of inquiries and applications, which is a positive trend in our long-term efforts to grow strategically.”

K-State said it gives out over $54 million in scholarships and awards each year. It also continues to make tuition even more affordable for out-of-state students through the addition of Illinois and Missouri to its tuition waivers. Most recently, it announced its Land-Grant Commitment, a pledge to provide full-time Pell Grant-eligible undergraduates a direct award equal to the full-time, in-state tuition not covered by other grants and scholarships.

K-State said the ease of the pandemic has allowed international freshmen enrollment to increase by over 65% from 2020. It said new international graduate student enrollment is up by 89%.

“This is an encouraging sign that student mobility is picking up and that Kansas State University’s excellent programs are in demand from international students,” said Grant Chapman, associate provost for international programs.

KU said the number of first-time freshmen enrolled in the School of Business is at an all-time high with 668 students, while the number of first-time freshmen enrolled in the School of Engineering ties its highest record with 644 students.

Meanwhile, K-State said its Aerospace and Technology Campus has seen a Fall 2021 enrollment is at 741, up nearly 100 students from the previous year.

KU said it is now accepting applications and scheduling campus visits for prospective students. The school encourages freshmen and their families to apply by the Dec. 1 scholarship deadline.

K-State said while enrollment is down slightly, administrators have planned for a slight decrease and do not believe it will affect its budget for the current school year.

To see KU’s full 2021 dataset, click HERE.

To apply to KU, click HERE.

To see K-State’s dataset, click HERE.

To apply to K-State, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.