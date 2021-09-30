Man suffers serious injuries in Ottawa County crash

BENNINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Ottawa County in central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday on K-18 highway, about six miles east of Bennington.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was westbound on K-18 highway when it went into the south ditch, rolled and came back on the roadway, where it came to rest on its wheels.

The driver, Brandon Wade Cochran,48, of Bennington, was transported to Salina Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

