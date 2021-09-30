Advertisement

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the...
A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the plane before it reached the terminal.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked on the wing as the plane reached the terminal.

Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened.

American Airlines said in a statement that “the customer was immediately detained by law enforcement.”

Once the gate was attached to the plane, U.S. Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident.

All the other passengers were able to leave without issue.

Authorities offered no additional details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapon found inside Washburn Rural High student’s backpack
(Left) Chris Fisher and his father Chris Sr. in a photo taken in April 2017, (right) the truck...
13′s Chris Fisher shares about father’s fatal accident in traffic safety blog
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two crashes involving six vehicles sent two people to the hospital and slowed traffic Wednesday...
Two crashes involving six vehicles send two people to hospital
Crews were responding early Wednesday to a report of a house fire in the Little Russia area of...
Early-morning fire in Topeka’s Little Russia neighborhood ruled intentionally set

Latest News

Shawnee County is in the substantial zone of the COVID-19 Community Indicator Report for the...
Shawnee Co. holds steady in latest COVID-19 community report
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Climate change disrupting fall foliage
Emergency crews were headed to a report of a rollover, injury crash Thursday morning at S.E....
Emergency crews head to report of rollover crash in southeast Topeka
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps adding new wildfire layer