Advertisement

Local veteran firefighter contracts COVID-19 in line of duty, dies from complications

Michael Baker
Michael Baker(Brennan-Methena Funeral Home)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local hero is being remembered after he contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty and died from complications of the virus.

It is with deep regret and sympathy that the KCK Professional Firefighters Association says Local 64 member and Forbes Field Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Baker has died from complications with COVID-19, which he contracted while on duty.

Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home said Michael L. Baker, 52, of Carbondale died in the line of duty on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

Baker graduated from Highland Park High School in 1988 and worked at Amoco at Holiday Square, then went to work at Hallmark Cards as a Stock Handler and worked his way up to supervisor. He then earned his Associate Degree in Fire Science while he served in the U.S. Air Force.

After two decades of service, Baker retired from the U.S. Air Force and went to serve as Assistant Fire Chief in the 190th Air Refueling Wing in the Air National Guard. He was also a volunteer firefighter in Carbondale for 28 years.

KCK Professional Firefighters Association said Baker was with the Forbes Field Fire Dept. for 14 years and served honorably in the Kansa Air National Guard.

Baker left behind a wife and three adult children.

Family and friends say Baker’s passion was to serve his community and his country. They said he was a true servant to his country and even more to his family.

Brennan-Mathena said Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Carbondale Cemetery with full military honors provided by the 190th Air Refueling Wing.

Instead of flowers, the family has suggested memorial donations be made to the Michael Baker Memorial Fund. Donations will be divided amongst the grandchildren to further their future education. Donations can be left at the church or mailed in the care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Motorcycle accident in the 2000 block of SW Fairlawn.
TPD identifies man killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle accident
Escaped sex offender John Colt has been captured
UPDATE: Escaped sex offender John Colt captured in Utah after 3 months on the run
Shooting north of Randolph Monday afternoon.
Riley Co. shooting suspect identified
John Santos (left) and Jason Castle (right) were arrested for drug charges by the Topeka Police...
Search warrant lands two in jail for meth, marijuana possession
Friends and family of Shanell Bobian say her death could have been prevented
Friends and Family of Manhattan murder victim say her death could have been prevented

Latest News

FILE
Doc Caucus calls on CDC to acknowledge natural immunity from COVID-19
FILE
Stormont Vail accepts nearly 20 new inpatient transfers as staff work extra shifts due to labor shortage
FILE - (Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office via AP)
DEA alerts fentanyl flood driving U.S. overdose deaths to record numbers
Around 70 million already eligible Americans still haven't had a vaccine shot.
Pfizer submits vax trial data for kids to FDA