At $620 million, Powerball jackpot hits sixth highest in history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At $620 million, the Kansas Lottery Powerball jackpot is the sixth highest amount in history, and Kansans have been lucky this September.

The Kansas Lottery says for the third time in September, a Kansan has won a $50,000 Powerball prize, and this time, the ticket was sold in Northeast Kansas. The winning numbers on Sept. 29 were 2 - 7 - 11 - 17 - 32 Powerball 11 and PowerPlay 3X.

According to the Lottery, the NE Kansas region includes Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris and Lyon counties.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, with a jackpot of $620 million. The Lottery said the jackpot has been on a roll since early June and is the sixth highest in Powerball history. Draws are typically held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and players have until 8:59 p.m. CT to purchase tickets on draw days.

The Kansas Lottery said Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and tickets start at $2. There are nine ways to win, and by adding the Power Play multiplier for an additional $1, players can multiply their win up to 10 times, except for the jackpot.

The Kansas Lottery is now taking in-person claims appointments and if players would like to claim a prize of $600 or more in person, they should call 785-296-5700 during business hours or email claims.appointment@kslottery.net with their name, phone number, prize amount and preferred date and time.

Players are also invited by the Kansas Lottery to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the PlayOn Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.

