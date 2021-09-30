Kansas lawmakers fight back on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers are fighting back on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he questioned U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on their plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students in public schools despite the possibility of an acknowledgment by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of natural immunity.

“I’m in favor of the vaccines, but when we are talking about our children and those ones who already have immunity, I think many Americans have concerns about this and the emotional impact if those kids get kicked out of school because of this mandate,” said Sen. Marshall. “Yes or no – if the CDC would acknowledge natural immunity and a child has antibodies, would you consider excluding them from the mandate?”

Marshall said he has been a leader in the backlash against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates and is aimed at getting the Administration to recognize the importance of natural immunity. He recently wrote a letter with 14 other members of Congress that are also healthcare professionals to urge the CDC to acknowledge natural immunity from COVID-19.

“As members of the Doctors Caucus, we applaud vaccines’ role in preventing infectious diseases such as polio and measles, and now COVID-19,” Marshall said in the letter. “However, we must also acknowledge the need to develop patient-centered solutions that evidence medical necessity. To this end, we strongly urge the CDC to acknowledge infection-acquired immunity in addition to vaccine-acquired immunity.”

On Aug. 6, a CDC study found that vaccinations offer higher protection than natural immunity.

“If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “This study shows you are twice as likely to get infected again if you are unvaccinated. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious Delta variant spreads around the country.”

Additionally, On Sept. 29, Marshall said he spoke on the Senate floor about his amendment to the government spending package to disallow funding for implementation or enforcement of the Biden Administration’s COVID vaccine mandate on private companies.

“I rise in support of our amendment to prohibit funds in this legislation to be used to promulgate, fund, or enforce President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate on private employers,” said Marshall. “As a physician, I’m confident the vaccine has saved lives. But whether to receive it is a personal choice between individuals and their doctor – not mandated via unconstitutional executive actions. Make no mistake: This vaccine mandate is not about public health or science. If it were, we’d recognize natural immunity as a highly effective way to combat the virus.”

According to Marshall, the amendment comes as Democrats work to codify fines up to $700,000 on businesses that have unvaccinated employees as a way to pay for the multi-trillion-dollar tax and spend bill.

In New York, Marshall said thousands of residents who were healthcare heroes in 2020 are now laid off or suspended which has resulted in staffing shortages throughout the hospital system. As many as 10,000 teachers, cafeteria workers and school police officers will be out of a job when New York City’s vaccine mandate for school staff goes into effect this week he said.

Marshall said he also demanded a Congressional Review of President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employees and introduced the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act and COVID-19 Vaccine Dishonorable Discharge Prevention Act.

Meanwhile, Congressman Jake LaTurner (KS-02) said he cosponsored the Health Freedom For All Act, which was introduced by Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) and would prevent the Biden Administration’s enforcement of the mandates.

“President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses is an unprecedented overreach of the federal government and another authoritarian power-grab from this Administration. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) does not have the authority to force Americans to receive vaccines or undergo testing,” said Congressman LaTurner. “I encourage my constituents to receive the vaccine, but I strongly believe that every American has the constitutional right to consult with their doctor and decide what’s best for them and their families. I want to thank Congressman Banks and Congresswoman Tenney for introducing this commonsense legislation that protects over 800,000 Kansans from being forced to comply with these unconstitutional mandates.”

Earlier in September, Rep. LaTurner said President Biden announced he would direct the Labor Department to require all employers with over 100 employees to require either the COVID-19 vaccine or regular testing. The requirement would be enacted through a rule from OSHA, which carries penalties of $14,000 per violation. He said the decision is a complete reversal of previous assurances by the Administration that he would not impose such mandates and instead prioritize voluntary vaccination efforts.

LaTurner said the bill would prevent the Secretary of Labor from enacting an emergency rule to require all businesses to mandate vaccines, medication or medical procedures like COVID testing for employees. Also, he said the bill states that under existing law OSHA does not have the jurisdiction to force Americans to undergo medical procedures, take vaccines or get tested.

To read Sen. Marshall’s full amendment, click HERE.

To read LaTurner’s full bill, click HERE.

