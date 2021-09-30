Kansas delegation supports “most significant wildlife conservation bill” in nearly 50 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What has been called the “most significant wildlife conservation bill” in almost half a century has the support of Kansas’s two U.S. Senators and only Congresswoman.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she applauds Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) as well as Congresswoman Sharice Davids (KS-03) for their bipartisan support of the most significant wildlife conservation bill seen in nearly 50 years.

Gov. Kelly said the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act will devote $1.4 billion each year to locally-led efforts to help prevent extinction and help at-risk wildlife species. This includes $17.6 million headed to the Sunflower State. She said over 280 local species would benefit from the bill, including the lesser-prairie chicken, barn owl and swift fox.

Since 2017, Gov. Kelly said the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has advocated for RAWA and its benefits to the state’s at-risk wildlife and plants. She said the bill would require state agencies to work with locally-led wildlife restoration efforts and interested Kansa partners to help conserve species in Kansas and keep them off protected lists.

In Kansas, Gov. Kelly said 98% of the land is privately owned and KDWP staff have the technical expertise and long-standing relationships with landowners that will accomplish the tasks for increasing the quality and quantity of liveable habitats.

“Conserving sensitive species in Kansas is an all-hands-on-deck project, requiring vital collaboration from our federal delegation, our restoration and conservation organizations, and our local landowners,” Governor Kelly said. “Voluntary programs like this give us the resources we need to support both landowners and the species. I appreciate Kansas’ congressional delegation’s work to create a healthy environment that supports all of our native plant, fish and animal species.”

According to the Kansas Governor, the money to find the bill comes from civil or criminal penalties and fines from violations of environmental and natural resources laws and regulations. At least 15% of the funds will be used to help species already listed as endangered or threatened.

Gov. Kelly said federally recognized tribal nations, like the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and Kansas Kickapoo Tribe, would share $97.5 million each year to fund wildlife conservation efforts on tribal lands.

“We’re facing a critical period with many sensitive species in precipitous decline. This is the most important piece of wildlife legislation in the past fifty years because of the help it offers,” Brad Loveless, Secretary of Kansas Wildlife and Parks said. “Ultimately, helping species recover and stay off of protected lists is in everyone’s best interest. By signing on as bill cosponsors in the House and Senate, Rep Davids and Senators Marshall and Moran are leading the way, and all of Kansas is grateful.”

“The Kansas Wildlife Federation is excited for Senators Moran and Marshall and Rep Davids’ engagement in this bipartisan process. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do something great for wildlife and we thank these legislators for being part of this on behalf of all Kansans,” Jeff Seim, Board President, Kansas Wildlife Federation said.

To read the full bill, click HERE.

