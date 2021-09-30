Advertisement

Google Maps adding new wildfire layer

Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.(Source: Google via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google is adding a new wildfire layer to Google Maps.

You’ll be able to see the latest details about multiple fires all at the same time.

The company said the new layer will show “most major fires that cause significant evacuations” and many smaller fires.

There will also be links to things like emergency websites and information about evacuations, along with data about containment, the number of acres burned and road closures.

The wildfire map layer will be available on Android smartphones this week and on iPhones and computers in October.

There have been nearly 43,000 wildfires in the U.S. so far this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapon found inside Washburn Rural High student’s backpack
(Left) Chris Fisher and his father Chris Sr. in a photo taken in April 2017, (right) the truck...
13′s Chris Fisher shares about father’s fatal accident in traffic safety blog
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two crashes involving six vehicles sent two people to the hospital and slowed traffic Wednesday...
Two crashes involving six vehicles send two people to hospital
Crews were responding early Wednesday to a report of a house fire in the Little Russia area of...
Early-morning fire in Topeka’s Little Russia neighborhood ruled intentionally set

Latest News

Shawnee County is in the substantial zone of the COVID-19 Community Indicator Report for the...
Shawnee Co. holds steady in latest COVID-19 community report
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Climate change disrupting fall foliage
Emergency crews were headed to a report of a rollover, injury crash Thursday morning at S.E....
Emergency crews head to report of rollover crash in southeast Topeka