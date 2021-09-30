Advertisement

Ft. Riley soldiers return home following 9-month deployment to Middle East

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley soldiers will return home from a 9-month deployment from Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan on the first day of October.

The U.S. Army says Fort Riley soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 541st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Infantry Divison will return home on Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. following a successful 9-month rotation to Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan.

The Army said over 50 Headquarters company soldiers departed in December 2020 and assumed the combat sustainment mission for the Operation Inherent Resolve Combined Joint-Task Force which spans three countries and eight locations.

During their deployment, the Army said HHC conducted logistical support to over 725 soldiers of 541st CSSB and thousands of other soldiers in the Middle East.

The Army said the battalion provided operational-level sustainment support such as transportation; vehicle, equipment and aviation maintenance; vehicle and asset recovery operations and supplied food and bulk fuel for convoys and aviation units.

A ceremony will be held for the returning soldiers on Oct. 1, at 10 p.m. in Bldg. 1986, 4th St., on Ft. Riley.

