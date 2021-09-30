Following lengthy investigation, Melvern man arrested for distribution of meth

MELVERN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a lengthy investigation, a Melvern man is behind bars for the distribution of methamphetamine.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says after a long drug investigation, deputies and investigators conducted a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 800 block of SW Main St. in Melvern on Thursday morning, Sept. 30.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jeffrey A. Meade, 37, of Melvern, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon and no drug tax stamp.

This is an ongoing investigation.

