Five face “various misdemeanor charges” following fight at Chiefs game

JACKSON CO., Mo. (WIBW) - Five Chiefs fans face “various misdemeanor charges” after a fight broke out at the home game against the Chargers on Sunday.

Following the Chiefs game against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 26, a video of a fight between fans, all in Chiefs gear, circulated on social media.

Chiefs fans get into massive brawl at stadium. One guy gets knocked out. pic.twitter.com/VNoBnVNHBa — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 27, 2021

On Thursday, Sept. 30, Jackson Co. Sheriff Daryl Forte posted about the incident on Twitter and updated the status of the investigation.

Sheriff Forte said after one person sustained a broken jaw, which required immediate medical attention, five people were issued various misdemeanor charges, such as assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and providing false information to law enforcement officers.

Re: Chiefs game incident. Several subjects have been issued variety of misdemeanor charges. Charges for assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, providing false info to LE were issued. One subject sustained facial injury that required med treatment. @JacksonCountyMO @kcmo pic.twitter.com/PAo6mxGoV1 — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) September 30, 2021

Officers said two people were arrested at the game, however, they were both released. Warrants were issued for the other three.

TMZ, who published a video of the fight, reported it looked like it started when an argument broke out and one of the fans threw a punch.

Chiefs fan gets knocked out and punched repeatedly while unconscious. pic.twitter.com/4QwZTx2797 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.