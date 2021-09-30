Advertisement

Five face “various misdemeanor charges” following fight at Chiefs game

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back during an NFL football...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Mo. (WIBW) - Five Chiefs fans face “various misdemeanor charges” after a fight broke out at the home game against the Chargers on Sunday.

Following the Chiefs game against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 26, a video of a fight between fans, all in Chiefs gear, circulated on social media.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, Jackson Co. Sheriff Daryl Forte posted about the incident on Twitter and updated the status of the investigation.

Sheriff Forte said after one person sustained a broken jaw, which required immediate medical attention, five people were issued various misdemeanor charges, such as assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and providing false information to law enforcement officers.

Officers said two people were arrested at the game, however, they were both released. Warrants were issued for the other three.

TMZ, who published a video of the fight, reported it looked like it started when an argument broke out and one of the fans threw a punch.

