Family Service and Guidance Center receive $4 million grant

By Joseph Hennessy
Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in Washington D.C. is giving $4.7 million to Topeka’s Family Service and Guidance Center.

FSGC wrote in a release the COVID-19 pandemic has put numerous barriers in front of NE Kansas children and families. The grant can now help remove many of those hurdles.

The SAMHSA grant is a two-year, $4.7 million deal.

They say the goals are: Rebuild and strengthen infrastructure to provide additional telehealth capabilities, Increase access to their services, Enhance the ability to provide trauma-focused practices, increase clinical and recovery services, and Address the mental health needs of FSGC staff.

Chairman of the FSGC Board of Directors Pat Riordan said in a release, “All of us are so proudly affiliated with FSGC are eager to see the positive impact this grant award will have on the thousands of local children and families the organization serves.”

SAMHSA is the agency within the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance behavioral health and improve the lives of individuals living with mental and substance use disorders, and their families.

FSGC is a nonprofit community mental health center that serves around 12,000 NE Kansas children, adolescents, and families each year. They help treat anxiety, depression, ADHD, and other common mental health issues.

