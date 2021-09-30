Family of healthcare workers consider themselves “Stormont Vail strong”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three generations and seven family members are forever “Stormont Vail strong” as five grandkids choose public service and healthcare careers.

When asked about her family, Dorothy Hopkins would say they are “Stormont Vail strong.” With three generations employed by the health network, Dorothy said she could not be more proud.

At 75, Stormont Vail Health said Dorothy works full-time on the night shift as a specimen processing specialist in the Laboratory. Earlier in 2021, it said she also worked additional shifts at the mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Stormont Vail Event Center.

However, Stormont Vail said the lively, articulate team member would rather tell you about the rest of her family and their connections with the health network.

Dorothy said it starts with her daughter, Michelle White, APRN, who now works at the Infusion Center. She previously worked as a registered nurse APRN in the Emergency Dept. and NOTO Clinic. The mother of five, Michelle returned to school to earn her nursing degree while her family operated a restaurant, which Dorothy and her children helped in until it closed.

By then, Stormont Vail said Michelle was a nurse, and as her children became older, four of them joined the team as patient care technicians. Those four attended Washburn University School of Nursing, where three graduated and the fourth is still a student. The fifth works as a Topeka police officer.

Stormont Vail said Ali Wheeler, the first, is a PICU/Pediatric Nurse and recently moved to Holton to work for the Holton Community Hospital, but is still a PRN at Stormont Vail. Kyndall Eakes is a NICU nurse, whose goal is to become a nurse anesthetist and also works at the Truman Medical Center in Kansas City as a certified trauma nurse. Kalen Eakes was an SICU nurse until he recently moved to Kansas City to work at St. Luke’s and eventually pursue more education. Emery Eakes is a patient care technician in the NICU and a second-year nursing student at Washburn who hopes to work in the NICU as a nurse after she graduates. The fifth is Brittany Burt, a Topeka Police officer who spends a lot of her time at the hospital emergency room as part of her job.

Dorothy said she believes part of her family’s interest in healthcare lies in the around-the-clock care she provided for her son, who had a traumatic brain injury. She said Michelle and the grandchildren also helped with his care.

Dorothy said she pursued pre-medicine in college at Creighton University, but later had a wide range of job experiences before her retirement. As a post-retirement job, she said she wanted to work at Stormont Vail. She was able to get a temporary job as a registrar in 2015, then moved to a permanent second shift post in the label, later moving to the third shift. She said most of her family are “night owls” who prefer the night shift.

“We are so thankful for our jobs – that we have had employment during this pandemic when so many were put out of work,” Dorothy said. “We have felt very safe and cared for during the past year and a half. People would ask if I was scared to go into work especially since we were working with COVID patients and I was working with COVID specimens. The answer is a resounding no. I actually feel safer at work than anywhere else.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dorothy said she has been able to see her family because they often work the same shift in the hospital. She said this is one of the most gratifying parts of her job. Her co-workers have also become like extended family.

“I love my job and I love the people I work with,” Dorothy said.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Stormont Vail Health said it had 34 COVID-positive inpatients with 82% of those unvaccinated. From Wednesday, there have been six discharges and no deaths. There are also 51 COVID-positive patients in its outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program. It said the percent positive rate for the past seven days is at 8.9%, and 79% of those testing positive are unvaccianted.

As of Thursday, the health network said it has administered 89,581 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

