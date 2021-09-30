Advertisement

Doc Caucus calls on CDC to acknowledge natural immunity from COVID-19

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Doc Caucus, a group of members of Congress that are also healthcare professionals, is calling on the CDC to acknowledge natural immunity from COVID-19 in guidelines and research.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he led a letter with 14 other healthcare providers in Congress to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urged it to acknowledge natural immunity from COVID-19.

The letter also urged the CDC to work with other federal agencies to make sure all future policies and federally-funded research take natural immunity into account as well.

“As members of the Doctors Caucus, we applaud vaccines’ role in preventing infectious diseases such as polio and measles, and now COVID-19,” Sen. Marshall said in the letter. “However, we must also acknowledge the need to develop patient-centered solutions that evidence medical necessity. To this end, we strongly urge the CDC to acknowledge infection-acquired immunity in addition to vaccine-acquired immunity.”

Fellow Doc Caucus members who joined in on the letter include U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, M.D., and Rand Paul, M.D., and U.S. Representatives Andy Harris, M.D., Mariannette Miller-Meeks M.D., Larry Bucshon, M.D., Scott DesJarlais, M.D., Gregory Murphy, M.D., Neal Dunn, M.D., Diana Harshbarger, Pharm.D., Buddy Carter, R.Ph., Jeff Van Drew, D.M.D., Ronny Jackson, M.D., Mark Green, M.D., and Brian Babin, D.D.S.

The letter follows the CDC and FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot for eligible Americans. It also comes the same day the CDC reported 185 million residents are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Many healthcare providers are already giving out booster doses to eligible residents.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

CDC head acknowledges confusion over boosters
185 million Americans now fully vaccinated, CDC says
Kansas nursing homes prepare to rollout vaccine booster shots

