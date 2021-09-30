Advertisement

Council Grove Police arrest three in 24-hours following searches, warrants

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove Police arrested three people in a single day following two searches and a warrant.

The Council Grove Police Department says on Wednesday, Sept. 29, around 12:15 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at #43 Pioneer Village in Council Grove.

As a result of the warrant, officers said Allison Blankley, of Council Grove, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blankley was booked into the Morris Co. Jail.

That same day, just before 4:40 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of N. Union St. and following a positive K9 alert, a probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle.

This time, officers said Eric Swarts, of Enterprise, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

With the assistance of the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office, he too was booked into the Morris Co. Jail.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, just after 12 a.m., CGPD said officers conducted a traffic stop at Mission and Hockaday and as a result, Lindsay Pallesi, of Council Grove, was arrested for an out-of-county warrant. The charge listed was a protection from abuse order violation.

Pallesi was also booked into the Morris Co. Jail.

