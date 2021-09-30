Advertisement

Benefit event set for Thursday evening for Steve Stutzman at Redbud Park

An event scheduled for Thursday evening in North Topeka will beneift a local business owner in...
An event scheduled for Thursday evening in North Topeka will beneift a local business owner in his battle against cancer, organizers said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A benefit event for a local business owner, pastor and Topeka Rescue Mission staff member will take place Thursday night in North Topeka.

The event, which will raise funds to help offset medical expenses for Steve Stutzman, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Pavilion at Redbud Park, located in the 900 block of N. Kansas Avenue.

Organizers said the event will help raise funds to assist Stutzman in his fight against cancer.

The event will include a meal that includes fresh fish, potatoes, bread, dessert and drink. The suggested donation for the dinner is $15.

Music will be provided by the Kelly White Jazz Trio.

Stutzman is director of facilities and security for the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Ave. He also is a pastor at Open Way Church, 200 N.W. Gordon, and is owner of the Stutzman Leather Shoppe, 840 N. Kansas Ave.

A post on the Stuzman Leather Shoppe Facebook page said the business will close at the end of October.

The post said Stutzman is battling pancreatic cancer and has had additional health issues that required two emergency surgeries.

Organizers said Thursday night’s event will take place rain or shine, as indoor facilities will be utilized.

Thursday night’s event is being sponsored by Open Way Church, the Topeka Rescue Mission and the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapon found inside Washburn Rural High student’s backpack
(Left) Chris Fisher and his father Chris Sr. in a photo taken in April 2017, (right) the truck...
13′s Chris Fisher shares about father’s fatal accident in traffic safety blog
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Michael Baker
Local veteran firefighter contracts COVID-19 in line of duty, dies from complications
Officers work a single-car accident in which they say one person was ejected from the vehicle...
One person seriously injured in Osage Co. rollover

Latest News

Topeka man with dementia found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Topeka man with dementia found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Shawnee Co. index score holds stead in latest COVID-19 report
Shawnee Co. index score holds stead in latest COVID-19 report
Family Service and Guidance Center receive $4 million grant
Family Service and Guidance Center receive $4 million grant
FILE
Kansas delegation supports “most significant wildlife conservation bill” in nearly 50 years