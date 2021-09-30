Benefit event set for Thursday evening for Steve Stutzman at Redbud Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A benefit event for a local business owner, pastor and Topeka Rescue Mission staff member will take place Thursday night in North Topeka.

The event, which will raise funds to help offset medical expenses for Steve Stutzman, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Pavilion at Redbud Park, located in the 900 block of N. Kansas Avenue.

Organizers said the event will help raise funds to assist Stutzman in his fight against cancer.

The event will include a meal that includes fresh fish, potatoes, bread, dessert and drink. The suggested donation for the dinner is $15.

Music will be provided by the Kelly White Jazz Trio.

Stutzman is director of facilities and security for the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Ave. He also is a pastor at Open Way Church, 200 N.W. Gordon, and is owner of the Stutzman Leather Shoppe, 840 N. Kansas Ave.

A post on the Stuzman Leather Shoppe Facebook page said the business will close at the end of October.

The post said Stutzman is battling pancreatic cancer and has had additional health issues that required two emergency surgeries.

Organizers said Thursday night’s event will take place rain or shine, as indoor facilities will be utilized.

Thursday night’s event is being sponsored by Open Way Church, the Topeka Rescue Mission and the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District.

