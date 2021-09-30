Advertisement

Are you feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot surges to $620M

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $620 million for Saturday's drawing.
The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $620 million for Saturday's drawing.(WITN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Powerball ticket holders anxiously awaited to see if the numbers drawn Wednesday night would make them the winner of $570 million.

But that didn’t happen.

No ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball, so now the jackpot has grown to $620 million for Saturday’s drawing.

This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since the Jan. 20, 2021, drawing when a $731.1 million pot was won in Maryland, according to lottery officials.

The last jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida for the June 5 drawing.

Officials say there have been 39 drawings in a row since without a grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states.

According to Powerball statistics, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapon found inside Washburn Rural High student’s backpack
(Left) Chris Fisher and his father Chris Sr. in a photo taken in April 2017, (right) the truck...
13′s Chris Fisher shares about father’s fatal accident in traffic safety blog
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two crashes involving six vehicles sent two people to the hospital and slowed traffic Wednesday...
Two crashes involving six vehicles send two people to hospital
Crews were responding early Wednesday to a report of a house fire in the Little Russia area of...
Early-morning fire in Topeka’s Little Russia neighborhood ruled intentionally set

Latest News

Shawnee County is in the substantial zone of the COVID-19 Community Indicator Report for the...
Shawnee Co. holds steady in latest COVID-19 community report
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Climate change disrupting fall foliage
Emergency crews were headed to a report of a rollover, injury crash Thursday morning at S.E....
Emergency crews head to report of rollover crash in southeast Topeka
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps adding new wildfire layer