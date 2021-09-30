Advertisement

3 firefighters critically hurt in Dallas apartment blast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities said three firefighters are in critical condition after an explosion at an apartment complex in Dallas.

Five other people, including another firefighter, were injured but have been released from the hospital following the Wednesday morning blast.

The firefighters were responding to a reported natural gas leak when the explosion occurred.

A two-story apartment building, which had 10 units, partially collapsed.

Authorities say all residents of the building have been accounted for.

The building was torn down later Wednesday because of safety concerns but an investigation into the explosion continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapon found inside Washburn Rural High student’s backpack
(Left) Chris Fisher and his father Chris Sr. in a photo taken in April 2017, (right) the truck...
13′s Chris Fisher shares about father’s fatal accident in traffic safety blog
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two crashes involving six vehicles sent two people to the hospital and slowed traffic Wednesday...
Two crashes involving six vehicles send two people to hospital
Crews were responding early Wednesday to a report of a house fire in the Little Russia area of...
Early-morning fire in Topeka’s Little Russia neighborhood ruled intentionally set

Latest News

Shawnee County is in the substantial zone of the COVID-19 Community Indicator Report for the...
Shawnee Co. holds steady in latest COVID-19 community report
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Climate change disrupting fall foliage
Emergency crews were headed to a report of a rollover, injury crash Thursday morning at S.E....
Emergency crews head to report of rollover crash in southeast Topeka
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps adding new wildfire layer