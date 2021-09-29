Wednesday forecast: Isolated showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a stretch of hot days in the 90s, the weather pattern turns more unsettled with rain chances today through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cooler because of the rain but because it’ll be more humid it’ll re,main mild at night.

While the timing of exactly when it’s going to rain in your particular area is difficult to pinpoint, confidence is high that the better chance of rain will be tomorrow through Saturday meaning it’s possible your area may not get rain at all today. While severe weather is unlikely during this 4 day stretch, lightning and flooding will need to be monitored.

Temperatures will also be dependent on rainfall especially tomorrow through Saturday where there could be areas that are stuck in the 60s if rain lingers all day and other spots that warm up in the 80s if it’s dry for an extended period of time and there are breaks in the clouds leading to a few peeks of sun. Most spots will likely be in the 70s.

Normal High: 76/ Normal Low: 52 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated showers with a few storms possible as well. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers/storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow-Saturday: Scattered showers/storms. Won’t rain the entire time at a specific location, there will be several rounds of rain with breaks at times.

Sunday transitions back to a dry stretch that looks to last through much of next work week where highs will remain seasonal, in the 70s, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Taking Action:

Most spots will be dry today with a better chance of rain impacting any plans you have tomorrow through Saturday. Lightning is the highest concern when it comes to hazards. Keeping an eye on the radar will be important as well as checking back on a daily basis for updates to the forecast. When it’s all said and done, by Sunday morning most spots will have received 0.75″-2″.

