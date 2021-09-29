Advertisement

Weapon found inside Washburn Rural High student’s backpack

(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn USD 437 school district says a weapon was found inside a backpack of a high school student Wednesday morning.

According to an email sent to parents by Washburn Rural High School Principal Ed Raines, a weapon was found inside a backpack that belonged to a Freshman.

Rains did not say what kind of weapon it was.

The school says they learned of the weapon after it was discovered by another student, who notified school security.

Rains said the student was taken to a secure location immediately and the weapon was secured.

The district says there’s no evidence that says the student took the weapon out of the backpack, and the incident appears to be isolated.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Motorcycle accident in the 2000 block of SW Fairlawn.
TPD identifies man killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle accident
Escaped sex offender John Colt has been captured
UPDATE: Escaped sex offender John Colt captured in Utah after 3 months on the run
Shooting north of Randolph Monday afternoon.
Riley Co. shooting suspect identified
John Santos (left) and Jason Castle (right) were arrested for drug charges by the Topeka Police...
Search warrant lands two in jail for meth, marijuana possession
Friends and family of Shanell Bobian say her death could have been prevented
Friends and Family of Manhattan murder victim say her death could have been prevented

Latest News

FILE
Kansas cities among top 50 cities with best unemployment recovery
Live at Five
Joe Krogman bought himself a winning lottery ticket for his birthday.
Marysville man gets himself winning lottery ticket for his birthday
FILE
Stormont Vail accepts nearly 20 new inpatient transfers as staff work extra shifts due to labor shortage
FILE
Pottawatomie Co. services back to normal following cyber-attack