Weapon found inside Washburn Rural High student’s backpack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn USD 437 school district says a weapon was found inside a backpack of a high school student Wednesday morning.

According to an email sent to parents by Washburn Rural High School Principal Ed Raines, a weapon was found inside a backpack that belonged to a Freshman.

Rains did not say what kind of weapon it was.

The school says they learned of the weapon after it was discovered by another student, who notified school security.

Rains said the student was taken to a secure location immediately and the weapon was secured.

The district says there’s no evidence that says the student took the weapon out of the backpack, and the incident appears to be isolated.

