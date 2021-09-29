Advertisement

WATCH: Florida man captures gator in garbage can

By Mykal Vincent and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WVUE/Gray News) – A man in Florida took matters into his own hands when he found an alligator roaming around his property.

WVUE reports Army veteran Abdul Gene Malik posted a video on social media of his daring alligator capture.

His trap of choice? A large black garbage bin.

With nerves of steel, you can hear Malik say, “I got kids to protect,” as he slowly pushes back the gator with the trash can.

The gator stood its ground, however, refusing to simply crawl inside and instead hissed and chomped at the plastic receptacle.

By a stroke of luck or genius, the lid of the can swings down, hitting the gator on the head, stunning it long enough for Malik to charge with the bin and wrangle the gator inside.

He scoops it upright, tail thrashing about, and closes the lid on it nonchalantly as if he didn’t just capture a gator in a trash can.

The video ends as Malik is seen wheeling the canned gator down a grassy hill where it scurries into nearby bushes.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Motorcycle accident in the 2000 block of SW Fairlawn.
TPD identifies man killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle accident
Escaped sex offender John Colt has been captured
UPDATE: Escaped sex offender John Colt captured in Utah after 3 months on the run
Shooting north of Randolph Monday afternoon.
Riley Co. shooting suspect identified
John Santos (left) and Jason Castle (right) were arrested for drug charges by the Topeka Police...
Search warrant lands two in jail for meth, marijuana possession
Friends and family of Shanell Bobian say her death could have been prevented
Friends and Family of Manhattan murder victim say her death could have been prevented

Latest News

Nicholas Newman, 20, of Kansas City, was sentenced to 180 months in prison for an attack on an...
Following fight over gun with undercover agents, Kansas City man sentenced to 15 years behind bars
This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father
George Frayne, who as leader of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airman enjoyed a cult...
George Frayne, aka rock star Commander Cody, dead at 77
Officers work a single-car accident in which they say one person was ejected from the vehicle...
One person seriously injured in Osage Co. rollover
Time is running out for Congress to stave off a government shutdown, with money to fund...
Democrats at odd as crisis looms