Washburn unveils new men’s basketball uniforms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn men’s basketball team will be sporting new threads as they aim to defend their MIAA Conference Championship Title.

This years uniforms will sport an all blue jersey and shorts with white lettering. “Washburn” will adorn the front of the jersey with an unique style.

Last seasons jerseys were predominantly white and had blue-lettering, with “Ichabods” printed on the front.

The men’s basketball season begins for Washburn Nov. 12, 2021. The team will play Northern State University at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

