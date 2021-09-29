Washburn Rural volleyball wins Centennial League Title

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The undefeated Washburn Rural volleyball team has claimed another Centennial League Title.

The number one ranked 6A team according to the coaches of the Kansas Volleyball Association swept Seaman and Topeka High to claim the title.

Washburn Rural (20-0) has six more games and two tournaments before Sub-State starts Saturday, October 23.

You’re Lady Blues Varsity are Centennial League Champs!!!



Also all three teams beat Seaman and Topeka High in straight sets tonight!! Way to go Blues!! — WRHS Volleyball (@LadyBluesVB) September 29, 2021

