Washburn Rural volleyball wins Centennial League Title
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The undefeated Washburn Rural volleyball team has claimed another Centennial League Title.
The number one ranked 6A team according to the coaches of the Kansas Volleyball Association swept Seaman and Topeka High to claim the title.
Washburn Rural (20-0) has six more games and two tournaments before Sub-State starts Saturday, October 23.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.