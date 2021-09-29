Advertisement

Washburn Rural volleyball wins Centennial League Title

The undefeated Washburn Rural volleyball team has claimed another Centennial League Title on...
The undefeated Washburn Rural volleyball team has claimed another Centennial League Title on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The undefeated Washburn Rural volleyball team has claimed another Centennial League Title.

The number one ranked 6A team according to the coaches of the Kansas Volleyball Association swept Seaman and Topeka High to claim the title.

Washburn Rural (20-0) has six more games and two tournaments before Sub-State starts Saturday, October 23.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate an accident involving a motorcycle just north of 21st and Fairlawn
Topeka Police investigating fatal accident involving motorcycle near 21st & Fairlawn
Fr. John Pilcher
Topeka priest accused of sexually abusing minor
Fatal Motorcycle accident in the 2000 block of SW Fairlawn.
TPD identifies man killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle accident
Friends and family of Shanell Bobian say her death could have been prevented
Friends and Family of Manhattan murder victim say her death could have been prevented
Edwards Co. Undersheriff Robert Blackwell, 39, of Kinsley, was arrested Monday morning after...
Kansas Undersheriff arrested for domestic battery

Latest News

Washburn guard Jaren Lewis wears the new Ichabods men's basketball jerseys.
Washburn unveils new men’s basketball uniforms
Washburn Rural's girls golf team won the Centennial League Championship on Monday, September...
Washburn Rural girls golf wins Centennial League Title
Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) wraps up Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles...
K-State at crossroads after troubling loss to Oklahoma State
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon stands on the field during the first half of an...
Chiefs sign former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon