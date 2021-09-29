Utility crew clips fiber line causing phone and web outage in Riley Co.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Phone and internet service at most Riley County facilities remain down after a utility crew cliped a fiber line Wednesday morning.

The news was posted just after 7:30 a.m. on Riley County’s official Facebook page.

Officials say they are unsure when the problem will be resolved.

Riley Co. told 13 NEWS that Cox Communications cut the line.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. was unaffected, and all 911 services remain intact.

It’s unclear what other buildings and county services are affected.

No other information was available.

