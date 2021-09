TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two crashes involving five vehicles were slowing traffic Wednesday morning just south of downtown Topeka.

The collisions were reported around 8:10 a.m. at S.W. 14th and Topeka Boulevard.

At least one injury was being reported.

