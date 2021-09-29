Advertisement

Topeka mayor, council candidates face off in forum

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Candidates in Topeka’s mayor and city council races shared their views in an online forum Tuesday night.

Topeka’s League of Women Voters, United Way of Greater Topeka, YWCA Northeast Kansas, Topeka Jump and WIBW-TV were among sponsors for the forum. People could watch via Zoom or UWGT’s Facebook page.

The odd-numbered council districts are on the November ballot. Nearly all of those candidates, along with mayoral candidates Leo Cangiani and Mike Padilla, addressed topics including safety, COVID recovery, affordable housing, reducing blight, increasing diversity, and ensuring the entire community is heard.

Angel Romero with UWGT and host of the online radio show Ballots and Brews moderated the forum. Candidates fielded questions for two hours.

The general election is November 2. If you’d like to hear what the candidates said, it is posted on UWGT’s Facebook page.

