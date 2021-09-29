Topeka dental clinic excited about expanded capabilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dental clinic celebrated a new expansion Tuesday.

Marian Dental is excited about a number of new operatories, giving them 10 full workspaces. There’s also enough room for the clinic to bring one more full-time dentist and hygienist into the fold.

Clinic leaders say the improvements will help them reach more people in need.

“To be able to provide that care for our patients that we have not only been doing for a very long time, but there was a huge need in the Topeka area for dental underserved patients,” Executive Regional Director Michelle Surber said. “We’re here to meet it.”

Marian Dental is also excited about its new mobile clinic, with the ability to send a hygienist to their medical clinics in Kansas City and Leavenworth.

