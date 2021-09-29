Stormont Vail accepts nearly 20 new inpatient transfers as staff work extra shifts due to labor shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health says as staff members work extra shifts due to a nationwide labor shortage, the health network has accepted nearly 20 new inpatient transfers to the hospital.

Stormont Vail Health says it was finally able to accept a few transfer patients in the hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 28. It said 19 patients were accepted, including four of pediatric age. However, four patients were still unable to be accepted.

Stormont Vail said it is extremely proud of its team members who have helped tremendously in the effort to continue caring for patients as a nationwide staffing shortage affects the health network. Current staff members have taken on extra shifts to be able to care for the additional patients.

The health network said team members in a number of areas have put in hard work to increase the hospital’s capacity to care for those that need to be hospitalized. They have also developed protocols and processes to provide enhanced care for patients in outpatient settings or consults to help keep patients at smaller hospitals in the region.

Stormont Vail said it is grateful to see its ability to accept patients trending differently than it has been since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The health network gives all the credit to team members and their willingness to prioritize patient care for the change.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 29, Stormont Vail said it has 31 inpatients that have tested positive for COVID-19, and 81% of those are unvaccinated. From Tuesday, the health network has discharged seven COVID inpatients and has not reported any deaths.

As for outpatients, Stormont Vail said it has 55 COVID-19 positive patients in its outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program.

According to the health network, 9.2% of patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at its facilities within the past week, of those testing positive, 78% are unvaccinated.

Stormont Vail said as of Wednesday, it has administered 89,581 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses.

Meanwhile, the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus said it currently has 12 COVID-positive inpatients, with 91% being unvaccinated. It’s critical care unit was above capacity at 114% on Wednesday morning and the medical-surgical unit was at 83% capacity.

St. Francis said it continues to strongly encourage all members of the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a mask in public.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment with Stormont Vail Health, click HERE.

