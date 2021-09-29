Royals come to agreement with CF Michael Taylor on extension

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Michael A. Taylor will stay in Kansas City after agreeing to a two-year extension, according to a tweet from the team’s account. Club policy says the terms were not disclosed.

This season, Taylor has played 137 games and his batting average is .244. But, it’s his defensive ability that has many excited about him staying with the team.

MLB.com writes in their report, Taylor leads the majors with 21 defensive runs saved, according to a stat website FanGraphs.

He leads all center fielders with a career-high 11 outfield assists, which are the most by a royals center fielder since Melky Cabrera had 13 in 2011.

We have reached an agreement with CF Michael A. Taylor on a two-year extension, covering the 2022 and 2023 seasons!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/gNLLuRqrym — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 29, 2021

