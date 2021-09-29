Advertisement

Royals come to agreement with CF Michael Taylor on extension

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) congratulates Michael A. Taylor, right, after hitting a...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) congratulates Michael A. Taylor, right, after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Michael A. Taylor will stay in Kansas City after agreeing to a two-year extension, according to a tweet from the team’s account. Club policy says the terms were not disclosed.

This season, Taylor has played 137 games and his batting average is .244. But, it’s his defensive ability that has many excited about him staying with the team.

MLB.com writes in their report, Taylor leads the majors with 21 defensive runs saved, according to a stat website FanGraphs.

He leads all center fielders with a career-high 11 outfield assists, which are the most by a royals center fielder since Melky Cabrera had 13 in 2011.

