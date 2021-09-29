Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. services back to normal following cyber-attack

FILE
FILE
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. officials tell 13 NEWS late Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 29, their services are back up.

A cyber-attack left most county services inaccessible for a little under two weeks.

County leaders said last week they were looking into how their systems were compromised and that they had technology and procedures in place to prevent similar attacks from happening again.

Pottawatomie Co. officials report computers offline
Pottawatomie Co. cyber attack encrypts “multiple servers,” extent unclear

