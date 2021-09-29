Pottawatomie Co. services back to normal following cyber-attack

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. officials tell 13 NEWS late Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 29, their services are back up.

A cyber-attack left most county services inaccessible for a little under two weeks.

County leaders said last week they were looking into how their systems were compromised and that they had technology and procedures in place to prevent similar attacks from happening again.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.