Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for suspects in storage unit burglary

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects of a storage unit burglary south of Overbrook.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 25, between 7:40 and 7:50 p.m., two vehicles entered the Southbrook Storage facility at 16821 S. Shawnee Heights Rd., south of Overbrook, and burglarized a storage unit.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicles appear to be a Chrysler PT Cruiser and a dark-colored Chevrolet extended-cab pickup. One suspect was caught on video and has a light-colored t-shirt with ECKO UNLTD on the front, a light-colored cap possibly with a sticker on the bill, light-colored baggy shorts, dark shoes, a watch and tattoos on the left forearm.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at 785-828-3121.

