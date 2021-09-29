Advertisement

Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for suspects in storage unit burglary

The Osage Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for this man and these vehicles related to the...
The Osage Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for this man and these vehicles related to the burglary of a storage unit on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects of a storage unit burglary south of Overbrook.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 25, between 7:40 and 7:50 p.m., two vehicles entered the Southbrook Storage facility at 16821 S. Shawnee Heights Rd., south of Overbrook, and burglarized a storage unit.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicles appear to be a Chrysler PT Cruiser and a dark-colored Chevrolet extended-cab pickup. One suspect was caught on video and has a light-colored t-shirt with ECKO UNLTD on the front, a light-colored cap possibly with a sticker on the bill, light-colored baggy shorts, dark shoes, a watch and tattoos on the left forearm.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at 785-828-3121.

