One person seriously injured in Osage Co. rollover

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured in a rollover wreck near the Osage/Shawnee Co. line early Wednesday afternoon.

Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Bret Lewis told 13 NEWS the accident happened on US-75 Highway near mile post 143 around 1:54 p.m.

Officers work a single-car accident in which they say one person was ejected from the vehicle on Sept. 29, 2021. (WIBW/Doug Brown)

Only one vehicle was involved and Lewis said the driver was ejected.

The driver’s condition was not available.

This is a developing story.

