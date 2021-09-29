Advertisement

One person seriously injured in Osage Co. rollover

Officers work a single-car accident in which they say one person was ejected from the vehicle...
Officers work a single-car accident in which they say one person was ejected from the vehicle on Sept. 29, 2021.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured in a rollover wreck near the Osage/Shawnee Co. line early Wednesday afternoon.

Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Bret Lewis told 13 NEWS the accident happened on US-75 Highway near mile post 143 around 1:54 p.m.

Officers work a single-car accident in which they say one person was ejected from the vehicle...
Officers work a single-car accident in which they say one person was ejected from the vehicle on Sept. 29, 2021.(WIBW/Doug Brown)

Only one vehicle was involved and Lewis said the driver was ejected.

The driver’s condition was not available.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Motorcycle accident in the 2000 block of SW Fairlawn.
TPD identifies man killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle accident
Escaped sex offender John Colt has been captured
UPDATE: Escaped sex offender John Colt captured in Utah after 3 months on the run
Shooting north of Randolph Monday afternoon.
Riley Co. shooting suspect identified
John Santos (left) and Jason Castle (right) were arrested for drug charges by the Topeka Police...
Search warrant lands two in jail for meth, marijuana possession
Friends and family of Shanell Bobian say her death could have been prevented
Friends and Family of Manhattan murder victim say her death could have been prevented

Latest News

Nicholas Newman, 20, of Kansas City, was sentenced to 180 months in prison for an attack on an...
Following fight over gun with undercover agents, Kansas City man sentenced to 15 years behind bars
Stephen Wade
City taps former publisher as Dir. of Financial and Administrative services
Two crashes involving six vehicles near downtown Topeka send two people to hospital
Customers of Comcast and WOW reported an internet outage Tuesday.
Utility crew clips fiber line causing phone and web outage in Riley Co.