One person seriously injured in Osage Co. rollover
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured in a rollover wreck near the Osage/Shawnee Co. line early Wednesday afternoon.
Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Bret Lewis told 13 NEWS the accident happened on US-75 Highway near mile post 143 around 1:54 p.m.
Only one vehicle was involved and Lewis said the driver was ejected.
The driver’s condition was not available.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.