For one day, Scooter’s newest location offered free coffee

By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scooter’s Coffee offered a free cup of coffee to new or regular customers for National Coffee Day on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Anyone could get their free cup but only if they had the Scooter’s App. Once they have the app, they can get $2 off their first purchase and then get a free small cup of coffee.

If anyone did not have the app, it could have been downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store.

A Scooters that just opened up a few months ago in Topeka, located at 3830 SW 29th St., is one of the locations that offered the deal.

The General Manager at the 29th St. location, shared how the store is coming along since opening

“We just opened up a few months ago, so business is climbing and this is our busiest time in the morning, so this is pretty normal for us, but we are fast, so we can get you in and get you out,” she said.

This offer only lasts for one day and will end at midnight on Sept. 29.

If you want to look at Scooter’s menu options, you can go here.

