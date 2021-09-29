Advertisement

NE Kansas Community Network helps connect people in need to best programs

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Healthcare and social organizations across the area partnered up in November 2020 to share all their contacts and services with each other to connect people in need to the best programs to assist them.

The Topeka Rescue Mission (TRM), United Way of Greater Topeka and Stormont Vail Health are some of the organizations that joined the Northeast Kansas Community Network to help serve people in need.

Earlier this year, a volunteer with TRM’s Operation Food Secure helped a woman she served get utility assistance.

Marcy Carlson jumped at the chance to be a site captain for Operation Food Secure at Trinity Lutheran Church.

She helped get fresh food and produce to people in need.

“Being able to follow the mission of our church, which is caring for our neighbors, there’s nothing higher than that,” she said.

“Not that praying isn’t powerful, but when you can pray and hand off a box of food, that’s even more.”

Through distributing food at Operation Food Secure, she met a woman who needed a bit more of a boost.

She was facing a $600 electric bill and was battling health challenges.

“She’s a very special person a proud woman who’s not sought out a lot of social services,” Carlson explained.

Marcy reached out to her connections at the Northeast Kansas Community Network.

The network is funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and uses the platform Healthify to find services appropriate to address a person’s needs.

“The big thing behind this program is that we want to see barriers reduced, we want to see people connected with the resources they need when they need them,” said Rebecca Witte with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“Throughout the pandemic, people have seen challenges and struggles that maybe they didn’t anticipate and through a number of these different connections in the community, we’re trying to fill some of those needs.”

The woman ended up getting her electric bill cut in half and set up a payment plan for the rest.

Carlson said she is grateful she could play a part in making it happen.

“You live your faith and part of your faith is going out and helping everyone out in every way you possibly can in one form or another, whatever you can do in that moment.”

