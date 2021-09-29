Advertisement

MHK Afghan Resettlement Team prepares for arrival of first family of refugees

By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s Afghan Resettlement Team has confirmed a family of five from Afghanistan will soon make their way to Manhattan.

The Resettlement Team has been working to get plans in place to assist the Afghan refugees who are resettling to the Manhattan area have a smooth transition upon arrival.

With community members reaching out to help, the Team has created a digital sign-up sheet to have a comprehensive list of resources as the arrival of refugees nears.

Afghan refugees are undergoing medical checks, and extensive background investigations before being sent to their new communities.

“They are not already here. They will…when we get identi…when they tell…when they book the flights, we will know when they’re coming.” Manhattan City Commissioner, Aaron Estabrook says.

“This is a marathon, we’re…we’re trying to think about how folks can be invested here in the community, and so relationships development is critical.” Ecumenical Campus Ministry executive director Rev. Christian Watkins says.

Community members looking to get involved with the Manhattan Afghan Resettlement Team can find more information at AlliesWelcome.com

