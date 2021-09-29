Advertisement

Marysville man gets himself winning lottery ticket for his birthday

Joe Krogman bought himself a winning lottery ticket for his birthday.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A day before his birthday, a Marysville man gifted himself with two Kansas Lottery tickets, one of which won him a $10,000 cash birthday present.

The Kansas Lottery says a Marysville man has claimed its $10,000 to prize on its $2 Flip Flop Cash game. Joe Krogman had gone out for a morning coffee at his normal spot the day before his birthday. While he was there, he asked the clerk for two $2 Flip Flop Cash tickets.

“At first she only gave me one to start with, but I asked her for another. It’s a good thing I did because it was the second ticket that had won $10,000!” Krogman shared. “I scratched it and was still a little sleepy-eyed, so I asked a buddy and the clerk if I was seeing it correctly, and they told me I was.”

“I even took a picture of the ticket and sent it to my sister. I told her ‘happy birthday to me!’” he added

With that, the Kansas Lottery said the news spread quickly across the small town, and Krogman’s wife even found out about the win before he made it home just an hour later.

Krogman said he is unsure what he will spend the money on but plans to keep it in savings for now. Though, he said he does think the money will come in handy on the couple’s upcoming trip to Las Vegas with their daughter.

Kansas Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at CJ Express 1 at 1202 11th Rd. in Marysville. There is still one prize remaining in the $2 Flip Flop Cash instant scratch game, plus thousands in other prizes.

The Lottery said players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.

