KBI investigating death of teen in police custody

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into a teen’s death following his arrest Friday, Sept. 24 at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center in Wichita. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation, which is in its early stages.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wichita Police booked 17-year-old Cedric “CJ” Lofton into the juvenile center for three counts of battery of a law enforcement officer. The KBI said officers attempted to persuade Lofton to seek mental health treatment after responding to a disturbance call. They eventually attempted to detain Lofton, when he resisted and assaulted the officers.

While in custody, the KBI says the teen was restrained until being taken to his cell. Then, he was let out of the cell to go to the bathroom. As he was escorted back to his cell, he assaulted the staff member accompanying him. After restraining him again and returning him to the cell, the KBI said Lofton became unresponsive and was taken to a local hospital where he died Sunday, Sept. 26.

An autopsy will be performed to help determine if the teen’s death was the result of a medical emergency or possibly due to the restraint.

