Kansas nursing homes prepare to rollout vaccine booster shots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the recent approval of a vaccine booster shot for certain groups, many nursing homes are preparing their distribution plans.

Debra Zehr with LeadingAge Kansas says the booster shot rollout is coming just in time as the delta variant is effecting more residents and staff of nursing homes everyday.

With the approval of the Pfizer vaccine booster shot and expected approval of a Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster, Zehr says nursing homes and longtime care facilities are ready to start administering them.

“We’ve had practice in getting vaccination deployed to that population so that’s the good news,” she said. “A lot of the kinks have been worked out during the first and second rounds of vaccinations.”

Zehr says she expects the booster shot rollout to be more individualized than the first two rounds of vaccination.

“The pharmacy and the nursing home in a local community may come together and decide how the boosters will be deployed; it may be that the pharmacist may come and do it, it might be done by the nurses that work at the nursing home, I think its going to become an individualized plan.”

Though the booster shot is not required for residents, Zehr expects many to get it.

“We were so pleased but maybe not surprised at the large percentage of long term care residents that chose to be vaccinated, we’re talking 80-90% nation-wide and in the state and with that I hope that the boosters will be also be readily accepted.”

She’s hopeful the boosters will slow the spread of the delta variant among nursing home residents and staff.

“We have seen some hospitalizations among nursing home residents and we have seen some major illnesses among the workers who work with them everyday,” said Zehr. I think that will be a reminder of the importance of staying on top of this is disease so we don’t risk hospitalization, death, or some of the chronic problems that go along with COVID”

