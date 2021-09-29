Kansas cities among top 50 cities with best unemployment recovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two of Kansas’s largest cities are among the top 50 cities in the nation with the best unemployment recovery.

As the economy gained 235,000 jobs in August, WalletHub.com, one of the top personal finances websites, says the national unemployment rate is now 5.2%, which is 65% below the peak of unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic. To provide more context at the city level, WalletHub released its report on Cities Whose Unemployment Rates are Bouncing Back the Most, and two cities in Kansas made the top 50.

WalletHub said the new report uses data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which has disclosed it mistakenly did not count some workers on temporary layoffs as unemployed. Therefore, it said the real unemployment rate may be around 6% higher than reported and reports now include both the official rate and an adjusted rate based on the error.

According to the study, Overland Park has the 35th best unemployment bounceback. The city’s August 2021 unemployment rate was 3.6%. The study shows there were 37% fewer unemployment claims this August than there were in August 2020, but nearly 14% more than there were in August 2019.

The study shows that Kansas City had the 45th best unemployment bounceback with an unemployment rate of 4.6% in August 2021. The study shows there were 43% fewer unemployment claims this August than there were in August 2020, but 9% more than in August 2019.

Lastly, the study ranked Wichita with the 102nd best unemployment bounceback with an August 2021 unemployment rate of 6.1%. The study shows there were 46% fewer claims this August than there were in August 2020, but 49% more than in August 2019.

The cities with the best unemployment bounceback are Lincoln, Neb., Omaha, Neb., Missoula, Mont., Salt Lake City, Ut., Oklahoma City, Olka., Boise, Id., Billings, Mont., Fargo, N.D., Sioux Falls, S.D., and Springfield, Mo. The cities with the worst unemployment bounceback are Burlington, Vt., Fort Smith, Ark., Nashua, N.H., Nampa, Id., Bismarck, N.D., Rapid City, S.D., Tulsa, Okla., Manchester, N.H., West Valley City, Ut., and Huntsville, Ala.

