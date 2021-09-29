Advertisement

K-State football’s Weber named William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Landry Weber, a K-State WR, has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy
Landry Weber, a K-State WR, has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy(Kansas State Athletics)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Football WR Landry Weber has been named a William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist.

The award goes to a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility who has at least a 3.2 GPA on a 4.0 GPA scale, demonstrates strong leadership and citizenship, and have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor. They are nominated by their schools and only one nominee per school.

There are 79 nominees from FBS, 176 total from all NCAA divisions.

The class is selected each year by the National Football Foundation Committee featuring a group of media, college football hall of famers and athletics administrators.

Landry is a 4.0 student and Three-Time First Team Academic All Big-12 Honoree.

He joins his older brother, Stanton, who was a semifinalist in 2015. Other K-State football players nominated include Tyler Lockett (2014), Will Davis (2016), Trent Tanking (2017), Dalton Risner (2018) and Adam Holtorf (2019). Lockett, Risner, Holtorf and Tysyn Hartman (2011) have all been named finalists for the award.

