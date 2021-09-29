Following fight over gun with undercover agents, Kansas City man sentenced to 15 years behind bars

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a conviction for attacking an undercover ATF agent over a gun, a Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

In May 2021, Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard’s Office said Nicholas Newman, 20, of Kansas City pleaded guilty to one count of forcible assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and guilty to one count of using, carrying, possessing and brandishing a firearm to further a violent crime.

In September 2021, Newman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the assault conviction and 5 years for the firearms conviction to run one after the other.

According to court documents, in February 2020, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted an undercover operation in Kansas City. Two undercover ATF agents drove their car into a parking lot to meet Newman after he contacted them a few days earlier to suggest he had a gun for sale.

When the agents arrived, they said Newman handed the undercover agent in the driver’s seat a firearm, which she put on the floorboard. She then gave him cash provided by the bureau for the operation.

After Newman reached to grab the gun, agents said a violent struggle ensued for control of the weapon. Newman had physically assaulted the agent and inflicted severe bodily harm. The second agent, who had been in the rear passenger seat, came around and tried to subdue Newman from behind.

A short time later, agents said ATF surveillance units arrived and instructed Newman to let go of the weapon, which he did. He was then taken into custody.

“Every day our ATF agents work to make our communities safer by trying to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard. “In doing so, they often put themselves in harm’s way. Thanks to the bravery and quick action of these agents no lives were lost in an incident which could have resulted in tragedy.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania prosecuted the case.

