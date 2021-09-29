Advertisement

Dust from road blamed for head-on, injury crash in northern Lyon County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUSHONG, Kan. (WIBW) - Dust was being listed as a contributing factor to a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on a Lyon County road that sent a man to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries.

The crash was reported around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Road G in northern Lyon County. The location was just east of Bushong and was about 15 miles north of Emporia.

Lyon County sheriff’s Sgt. Zacharay said a 2012 GMC truck that was northbound on Road G crossed left of center and crashed head-on with a 2011 Ford F-35p pickup truck.

The driver of the GMC, Steve Pio, 73, of Allen, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries. Shafer said Pio wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Jeff Houck, 51, of Americus, was reported uninjured. Shafer said Houck was wearing a seat belt.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

