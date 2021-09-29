Advertisement

Dog breaks Guinness World Record for longest ears

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Lou may not be all ears, but she’s enough ears to make it into The Guinness Book of World Records for longest ears on a living dog.

“Lou’s ears are 13.38 inches long each. They’re the same length,” Paige Olsen, Lou’s owner, said.

Lou has all kinds of cute quirks. For instance, how she scratches her chin on the kitchen counter.

But her claim to fame is having ears long enough to tie together, and everywhere she goes in her home state of Oregon, people love on and touch her velvety ears.

“Rubbing her ears in her world is like getting the best massage you could ever get,” Olsen said.

When she was a puppy, Olsen said “she would step on her ears all the time and trip and slide across the ground.”

Now she manages to step around them.

She doesn’t get ear infections, but they do get dirty.

“I like to call them self-washing. They kind of just rinse themselves off in the water bowl. She will suck on her own ears if they get too dirty,” Olsen said.

The black and tan Coonhound was bred with ears long enough to drag in the dirt and stir up old scents of animals so they can track them better.

“I’m sitting by a French door window and she’s staring at herself,” Olsen said.

It seems she only has eyes for her ears.

